Tuesday night's loss--a 63-62 defeat at the hands of Western Carolina--is Vanderbilt's sixth in its last seven games.

Visiting coach Justin Gray's Catamounts were far from their best. In fact, this was one of their worst showings of the year.

It was good enough on Tuesday, though.

That's what happens when you shoot 34.3% from the field and 1-for-14 from 3-point range. Vanderbilt turned it over eight less times on Tuesday night and dominated the points in the paint battle. Yet, that wasn't enough.

The worst part for Vanderbilt; that's not a shocking or even surprising result. At this point it feels like a team such as Western Carolina has more of a margin for error and perhaps a better roster.

This isn't new. How could it be with three-straight losses including two to midmajor opponents at Memorial Gymnasium.

Perhaps the atmosphere at the historic gymnasium was more telling than anything on Tuesday night. The only thing that West End was full of was apathy.

That's not the fault of the fans, either. What do they have to root for?

A team that is a Quad 4 opponent for any team on its schedule in any location?

A team that was supposed to capitalize on these games but hasn't?

A fifth-year head coach that hasn't reached the NCAA tournament?

When a team loses like this there's only so much to be said. At some point you're just talking in circles. That's what's happening here.

It's just dreary and dull. All of it.

What's to say that it isn't that way all season?

The rèsumè is shot, the pitchforks are out and the story is similar every night. A team that was supposed to save Vanderbilt athletics after a 2-10 football season has dug it into an even deeper hole.

It's the epitome of brutality, as Jon Rothstien says. Not just Tuesday night's loss. This season. The results. The mood around this team.

The scary part; this might not be rock bottom.