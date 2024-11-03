What Mark Byington wants to see in his first game at Vanderbilt

in other news
Vanderbilt fans should get ready for Mikayla Blakes, just ask Shea Ralph
Every so often, a program has a player step on campus and that just feels different. The sort of player that can come
Mark Byington setting tone by labeling every Vanderbilt player point guard
Nashville, TENN--
Vanderbilt eyeing challenge of containing Auburn back Jarquez Hunter
Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt has seen just about anything
in other news
Vanderbilt fans should get ready for Mikayla Blakes, just ask Shea Ralph
Every so often, a program has a player step on campus and that just feels different. The sort of player that can come
Nashville, TENN--For the first time in Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington's career, he's had to practice where to stand while coaching.
Byington and his staff have had to work through the unique setup of Memorial Gymnasium's benches ahead of Vanderbilt's opener against Maryland Eastern Shore.
That's a change for Byington. The first-year head coach will bring change to a program that was in dire need of it as Vanderbilt takes the floor for the first time under him.
Byington hopes Vanderbilt's fanbase notices that immediately on Monday night.
"I think you want to see how we’re gonna build it," Byington said of what a successful opener will look like. "I think you’ll see the framework of our team."
Vanderbilt will be without starting point guard AJ Hoggard, but Byington believes that what Vanderbilt wants to show on opening night doesn't come down to one guy.
Instead, it comes down to philosophy and what's built into his roster as a whole.
"You’re gonna see guys flying around, playing really hard, hopefully playing unselfish and playing basketball the right way," Byington said. "If you do those things the score takes care of itself."
Those characteristics have always been trademarks of what Byington wants his style to represent. Perhaps that style will have some differences than what teams are studying, though.
"I think what teams are doing is studying the style that I used last year when I was at James Madison and that’s kind of how we’re building it out," Byington said when addressing how Maryland Eastern Shore is preparing for his brand-new team.
"I’m not giving away any secrets, maybe we’re like that, maybe we’re not."
Byington also feels as if the element of surprise holds also applies to its opponent, who enters year one under head coach Cleo Hill Jr.
Hill also has a largely new roster and has a minimal amount of tape available.
"It's a tough opponent figuring out first game," Byington said. "We don't know exactly what to expect or what they're gonna do."
Hill's team is new and could be improved, but Monday's game is one that Vanderbilt is largely expected to win by a significant amount. It's an opportunity to show off Byington's vision for the first time.
Byington isn't taking the opportunity for granted.
"It’s the start of a long journey but the first one’s got a little bit more to it."
- S
- CB
- ILB
- WR
- DUAL
- S
- RB
- SDE