What Mark Byington wants to see in his first game at Vanderbilt

Nashville, TENN--For the first time in Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington's career, he's had to practice where to stand while coaching. Byington and his staff have had to work through the unique setup of Memorial Gymnasium's benches ahead of Vanderbilt's opener against Maryland Eastern Shore. That's a change for Byington. The first-year head coach will bring change to a program that was in dire need of it as Vanderbilt takes the floor for the first time under him.

Byington will coach his first game on West End on Monday. (Photo by Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Byington hopes Vanderbilt's fanbase notices that immediately on Monday night. "I think you want to see how we’re gonna build it," Byington said of what a successful opener will look like. "I think you’ll see the framework of our team." Vanderbilt will be without starting point guard AJ Hoggard, but Byington believes that what Vanderbilt wants to show on opening night doesn't come down to one guy. Instead, it comes down to philosophy and what's built into his roster as a whole. "You’re gonna see guys flying around, playing really hard, hopefully playing unselfish and playing basketball the right way," Byington said. "If you do those things the score takes care of itself."

Those characteristics have always been trademarks of what Byington wants his style to represent. Perhaps that style will have some differences than what teams are studying, though.

Vanderbilt faces Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday. (Photo by Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)