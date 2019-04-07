Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 17:08:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What to expect early on

Movrlihrn6bght0bz4wm
Jerry Stackhouse
https://nba.com
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

There have been a wide range of opinions from across the country on the Jerry Stackhouse hire by Vanderbilt. The former outstanding talent is best known as a North Carolina Tar Heel legend as well ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}