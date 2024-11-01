What to know prior to the season opener

On Thursday afternoon, Shea Ralph met with the media to preview her team ahead of the season opener on Monday versus Lipscomb. These are some key points Ralph highlighted to keep in mind heading into the weekend.

Vanderbilt set to start the season versus Lipscomb on Monday. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Notable takeaways Sacha Washington to miss season opener The Commodores will be without Sacha Washington versus Lipscomb. The senior has been ruled out due to a non-basketball related health issue. "Sacha, right now, is out." Ralph stated. "She's limited in practice due to a non-basketball related health issue. I think we're going to have some clarity on that pretty soon and that should give us a better idea of her timeframe, but she won't be playing against Lipscomb." There is currently no timeline on when Washington is expected to return.

Three players are getting point guard reps Mikayla Blakes, Madison Greene and Jordyn Oliver are all getting practice at the point guard position. "All of them can play the point. I think they all bring something different, but what I love about it is there's not just one. I feel really comfortable those three can manage what we need managed on the floor at any given time at that position." Last season where ball handling was thin, Vanderbilt has stocked up at this position to ensure the offense can be run efficiently.

Madison Greene is good to go Just 11 games into last year's season, Greene suffered a torn ACL. "She is good. [Madison] was cleared this summer, she's full-go. She's been practicing since we started, she looks great," Ralph stated. Greene poured in a career-high 17 points against Louisiana Tech last season. Though she played a limited number of games, the guard showed flashes of what she was capable of and could play a big role for the Commodores this season.