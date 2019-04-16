Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 17:43:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Where does Vanderbilt stand with Keon Johnson?

Xukrvceu5w1vdhsgbs9x
Keon Johnson
https://rivals.com
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

Keon Johnson was perhaps Vanderbilt's top prospect in the 2020 Class during Bryce Drew's regime. So it is no surprise that new Commodore coach, Jerry Stackhouse, would give him a ring shortly after...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}