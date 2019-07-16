I also included Vanderbilt on the chart, for reference.

Overall rank, high and low ranks and standard deviation among the six scores is shown.

Only polls and rankings that rate all 130 teams were used. Sources used were Athlon (Ath), Lindy's (Lin) , Phil Steele (PS; I used his power rankings, which weren't adjusted for expected outcomes), College Football News (CFN) , ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) and Bill Connolly's S&P (SP).

Here's how major national publications and computer power rankings ranked Vanderbilt's 2019 football opponents in the Division l landscape, from one to 130.

Georgia ranked third by five of the six sources, and its 0.41 standard deviation (SD) was the lowest among the 130 teams. Florida's SD ranked seventh, and LSU's, eighth.

The experts had more disagreement on Tennessee than any of VU's other opponents. The Vols' 15.2 SD ranks them 126th of 130. Ole Miss's SD ranked 108th, and South Carolina's, 90th, while Vanderbilt was 87th.

The Southeastern Conference is brutal this year. VU will not face Alabama (No. 1), Texas A&M (10), Auburn (11), Mississippi State (20) or Arkansas (65).

The poll forecasts the four College Football Playoff teams (in order) as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma. Those four also have the lowest SD scores.

The experts have no idea what to do with the service academies. Air Force (19.73) had the lowest SD score and ranked anywhere from 57 (PS) to 106 (CFN, Lin). It ranked just ahead of Army (19.69), which ranked from 30 (Lin) to 80 (SP). Navy (10.3) ranked 97th in SD score.

The toughest Power Five team to figure was UCLA (16.4 SD), which ranked anywhere from 20 (FPI) to 63 (SP).

The bottom five teams, from best to worst: Akron, Rice, UConn, UMass and UTEP.