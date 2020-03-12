Which teams are after three-star RB Logan Diggs?
METAIRIE, La. -- Logan Diggs' stock is on the rise after a strong junior campaign for state champion Rummel.The three-star running back has added offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, USC, Oklahoma ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news