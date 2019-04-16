The Southeastern Conference regular season is half over, with Georgia and Mississippi State tied atop the standings with 10 wins, and five clubs just a victory behind. With that, we look at the league's composite standings, what's ahead for each team, and offer some analysis from that. Teams are listed in won-loss order (SEC games only) with no attempt to break ties. Record of teams played doesn't include games against said team. League rank in terms of toughest to easiest schedule, both for games played and games ahead, is in parenthesis.

Southeastern Conference composite standings Team (record) Record of teams to play Record of teams played HS 1t. Georgia (10-5) 35-39-1 (10) 26-34 (12) 3 1t. MSU (10-5) 41-33-1 (3) 28-32 (9) 2 3. Texas A&M (9-5-1) 36-39 (9t) 32-28 (4t) 2 4t. Arkansas (9-6) 38-36-1 (6) 31-28-1 (7t) 3 4t. LSU (9-6) 36-39 (9t) 35-25 (1) 3 4t. Ole Miss (9-6) 42-32-1 (2) 24-35-1 (13) 2 4t. Vanderbilt (9-6) 27-47-1 (14) 34-25-1 (2) 2 8. Auburn (8-7) 41-34(4) 31-28-1 (7t) 3 9. Missouri (7-7-1) 35-40 (12) 32-28 (4t) 2 10t. Florida (6-9) 36-38-1 (7t) 27-33 (10) 2 10t. Tennessee (6-9) 36-38-1 (7t) 32-28 (4t) 2 12t. Alabama 45-29-1 (1) 26-33-1 (11) 3 12t. Kentucky 34-41 (13) 34-26 (3) 3 12t. South Carolina 40-35 (5) 23-37 (14) 3

The first thing that pops off the page is Vanderbilt, a game out of the lead, not only has the easiest schedule, but that the Commodores have it by a mile. On the other hand, the Commodores (just 3-4 on the road, though six of those were games at Georgia and A&M) have just two remaining home series, which hurts a bit. Meanwhile, Georgia and LSU each have better-than-average schedules and three home series. Of the top seven, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have the toughest roads remaining, not just in terms of record, but also because each has just two home series. Still, things are really tight, so let's look at some indicators of team quality:

SEC predicted wins to date/BoydsWorld ISIRs Team Predicted wins League (national) ISIR rank 1. Ole Miss 10.4 8 (21) 2. Vanderbilt 10.1 1 (5) 3. MSU 10.0 2 (6) 4. Texas A&M 9.8 5 (11) 5. Georgia 9.8 3 (7) 6. LSU 9.6 7 (14) 7. Missouri 8.4 10 (29) 8. Arkansas 8.0 4 (9) 9. Tennessee 6.7 6 (13) 10. Auburn 5.9 9 (23) 11. Florida 4.9 11 (46) 12. South Carolina 4.3 14 (70) 13. Alabama 3.8 13 (56) 14. Kentucky 3.7 12 (54)

Predicted wins is more commonly known as "Pythagorean wins," which takes the number of runs a team scores and a number of teams it allows and determines what your record would normally be under those circumstances. Every team except Auburn, which has overachieved by two wins, is within one win of what the formula predicts. (Ole Miss, at 1.4 wins over its prediction, is close.) BoydsWorld ISIRs have been a popular measure of team quality, and I link the national rankings here. They include all games and don't account for just weekends.

Handicapping the field