Why Clark Lea feels America needs Vanderbilt football to be a winner

He believes that his program is important beyond what it does on the field.

Lea believes that turning Vanderbilt into a winner will have an impact beyond West End, though. He believes that it will have an effect on the country.

"I believe that the world needs a strong Vanderbilt football program," Lea said after Saturday's win over Auburn.

Lea's belief in what his program can represent drives him.

The Vanderbilt head coach believes that his team, which is ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, is where it is as a result of its mentality towards development.

"I believe that this is the kind of program where leaders are built and grown," Lea said. "Maybe that mindset for me and that approach, the lens in which I see my job and the importance of it gives me the extra motivation to step into the fight everyday."

Lea has expressed defiance towards the thought of external motivation in regards to building his program, that wouldn't have gotten him far as his program sat at 2-10 a year ago.

At times Lea had to sit back and reflect on what he was trying to do internally, which was platform the message he was trying to convey.

Vanderbilt's 6-3 start has done that.

"Winning's important to us but I can make sure that these young people are growing in adulthood and are ready for the responsibility of being husbands, fathers and leaders in community," Lea said. "You talk about the full development of their personal character and the program character, as well. To care about people still."