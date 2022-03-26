Wimmer's two home runs lead Carolina to series win over Vanderbilt

South Carolina’s Braylen Wimmer homered twice, as the Gamecocks came from behind to knock off Vanderbilt, 8-6, at Founder’s Park in Columbia, S.C., to take the series.

Jack Bulger led Vanderbilt (19-4, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) with three hits. Spencer Jones homered and singled and drove in two in a frustrating day for the Commodores, who out-hit Carolina 13-11, but left 13 men on and hit into two double plays.

Hunter Owen (one inning, two walks, a hit batter, three singles and a home run allowed) took the loss.

Carolina (12-10, 2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night and then took the series with this win.

Vanderbilt led 3-0 after 3 thanks to a Carolina error in the first, a Davis Diaz sacrifice fly to the wall in the second and a Jones double in the third.

But Carolina saw starter Bryce Cunningham better his second time around the order, and a Kevin Madden double followed by a Wimmer home run (his first of the year) cut the lead to one before Owen got the last two outs of the inning.

Bulger then led off the fifth with a single and Kolwyck doubled to the gap, and it appeared Vandy might leave both stranded until Calvin Hewett laced a single up the middle to make it 5-2.

But Owen got in trouble in the fifth, walking the first two of the inning and then couldn’t finish Madden, who fouled off four straight two-strike pitches before hitting one through third to pull Carolina within three.

Then, Wimmer homered to right-center to give the Gamecocks their first lead of the day.

That lead stood. Carolina tacked on two more against Grayson Moore and Thomas Schultz in the seventh, and although Jones hit a towering home run to right in the eighth, the Commodores couldn’t get closer.

The ninth typified Vanderbilt’s day. With one out, pinch-hitter Gavin Casas lined to right and then Hewett singled to left. Enrique Bradfield Jr.—who had grounded into two double plays in an 89-game college career coming into Saturday—hit into his second of the day to end the game.

Vanderbilt will face Lipscomb at First Horizon Park on Tuesday at 6 Central.