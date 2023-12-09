With the way that things seem to be heading, that's more than ok. It gives Lea a chance. Something that it feels as if he hasn't had for a lot of his Vanderbilt tenure.

Vanderbilt will likely lose more players to the transfer portal this cycle than in any season of Clark Lea's tenure.

A 2-10 football team should have attrition. Losing Will Sheppard, London Humphreys, De'Rickey Wright and a few other significant contributors hurts, but despite that it feels as if Lea still has a chance. A chance to get this thing back on the tracks.

It's almost inevitable that Vanderbilt will add a fairly significant amount of guys in the portal. Not just bodies, either. Guys who will play.

It feels as if Lea knows what he needs out of the portal and what he has to do to get those guys.

How bad it felt losing guys like Humphreys and Jayden McGowan can be eased by what Vanderbilt does in the portal.

If Lea can land a difference maker at quarterback, a few playmakers at receivers, some help at tight end, running back, the lines, and the secondary he's got a chance. Now, that's a lot of positions. It won't be easy.

It's never easy at Vanderbilt. This could easily fall on its face and result in another 2-10 team, maybe worse.

That being said, if it's gonna happen for Lea it starts now. This weekend feels like the start of a new era for Vanderbilt football. One with immense hope and real aggressiveness in the transfer portal.

Lea and his staff have the resources, now it's time for him and his staff to prove that they can do this.