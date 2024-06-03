Vanderbilt women's basketball has announced the addition of four new members to its staff, as well as elevating two members current positions. Chris Brann will now hold the role of executive director of operations and chief of staff after spending three seasons as director of operations. Eric Mundinger has been elevated to assistant coach in addition to his role of assistant director of operations. Head coach Shea Ralph announced the additions of the newest Commodores on Thursday morning.

Shea Ralph will add new additions to her staff entering her fourth season. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Advertisement

New hires Jena Ready, director of strength and conditioning Before arriving at Vanderbilt, Ready spent time in the same role for two different schools in the ACC. She was with Wake Forest women's basketball from 2018-21. After leaving Winston-Salem, Ready picked up her same responsibilities at Clemson from 2021 until joining Vanderbilt. "[Ready] is energetic, passionate, innovative, and eager to meet the varying needs our team has in the weight room and on the court," Ralph stated. "I have the utmost confidence that Jena will play a major role, in many ways, as our program continues to perform among the elite.” Ready will be joining Vanderbilt with years of experience of helping teams at the highest level.

JT Orem, video coordinator Orem spent last season as a graduate assistant at Kentucky. Part of his role was breaking down film for both of the men and women's basketball teams. He recently graduated from Kentucky, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication in 2023 and his Master's degree in Marketing this past spring. “In addition to his experience working in the SEC and with the high-level athletes of our league, he grew up in a basketball family and has tremendous respect for our sport and the women who play our game," Ralph said. "Through our conversations, he has already demonstrated that no task will be too big or too small." Orem will join Vanderbilt already having experience working within the conference.



Yvonne Hawkins, director of special projects and athletic culture Hawkins joins the Commodores with close to 40 years of experience working in college athletics. She was an assistant coach at the University of Albany on two separate occasions. Hawkins was with the Great Danes from 1987-2002 and again from 2018-24. Hawkins also spent time with Boston College as an assistant from 2004-08 and as the associate head coach from 2012-18. "She brings a wealth of experience from which our program, campus, and local communities will benefit tremendously," the head coach mentioned. "After 30 years in coaching, her wisdom will be an invaluable addition to our program’s path forward." In her second stint with Boston College, she worked with current Vanderbilt associate head coach Tom Garrick and executive director of operations and chief of staff Chris Brann.