News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 10:51:57 -0500') }} football Edit

WR target Jayson Raines has Vandy among his top schools

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

West Orange (NJ) wide receiver Jayson Raines was suppose to visit West End on March 14th, but COVID-19 cancelled those plans.Regardless, the communication with the Commodores coaching staff has rem...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}