Wright State baseball preview
Here's a preview of Wright State, Vanderbilt's opening weekend baseball opponent on Feb. 19-21.
2020 record / RPI: 6-9 / 19
2019 record / RPI: 42-17 (22-8 Horizon) / 89
Coach: Alex Sogard (2 years, 48-26)
Rank in preseason polls: Not ranked; received votes in Collegiate Baseball
Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2016 (second in Louisville Regional)
2020 recap/2021 outlook
Thirty-two-year-old coach Alex Sogard begins his third year in Dayton, Ohio, leading a program that from 2015-19 has ranked ninth in the NCAA in wins per season (41.6) over that span. He replaced Jeff Mercer, who spent two years at WSU before taking the Indiana job.
The Raiders entered 2020 picked second in the Horizon League, following a 2019 season during which they won the league's regular-season title by 3 1/2 games before a 1-2 showing in the conference tournament resulted in a hasty exit. Wright State was flattened by Mississippi State and Auburn (in three-game sweeps each time) to open last season, coming no closer than three runs in any defeat.
Perhaps the Raiders were hitting their stride in early March, however. Wright State handed Tennessee its only two defeats of the season on the 6th and 8th, then, smacked Miami (Ohio) by a 16-5 count on the 10th in its last game of the season.
That slow start was predictable. The Raiders returned just two of their two of their top eight hitters from the prior year (losses included 2019 Horizon player of the year Peyton Burdick, the 82nd overall pick of the MLB Draft, and two other top-10-round selections) , and lost the only two pitchers who'd made all 15 weekend starts, though they did return the best part of their bullpen.
This year brings more familiarity. Wright State returns every hitter who had an at-bat last season, and on the pitching side, lost only Friday night starter Daniel Kreuzer (0-3, 6.20 ERA).
|Pos
|Player, Cl.
|
C
|
Konner Pioto, Sr.
.333/417/.452, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 3-3 SB
Hit .071/.176/.071 in 14 AB in 2019.
|
1B
|
Zane Harris, R-Jr.
.206/.286/.270, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 0-1 SB
Hit .284/.371.441, 3 HR in 102 AB in 2019
|
2B
|
Gehrig Anglin, R-So.
.273/.324/.439, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 4-5 SB
Hit .400/.500/.600 in 15 AB in 2019.
|
3B
|
Cameron Roundtree, So.
.351/.359/.459, 0 HR, 6 RBI, 1-1 SB
Hit .342/.405/.303 in 33 AB in 2019.
|
SS
|
Justin McConnell, R-So.
.236/.328/.382, 0 HR, 5 RBI, 2-3 SB
Hit .227/.292/.303 with 1 HR in 66 ABs in 2019
|
LF
|
Jay Luikart, Fr.
.278/.300/.444, 0 HR, 7 RBI, 0-0 SB
6-foot lefty also threw 3.2 IP
|
CF
|
Alex Alders, R-Sr.
.178/.275/.289, 0 HR, 5 RBI, 1-1 SB
Hit .242/.330/.475 with 4 HR, 20 RBI in 99 ABs in 2019
|
RF
|
Julian Greenwell, Fr.
.270/.413/.351, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 0-1 SB
No. 181 outfielder by PG in 2019
|
DH
|
Tyler Black, So.
.239/.340/.370, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 0-2 SB
Hit .353/.469/.600, 7 HR, 41 RBIs in 170 ABs in 2019
First-team All-Horizon League in 2019.
|
Res
|
Quincy Hamilton, R-Jr.
.357/.471/.452, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 3-3 SB
Outfielder hit .200/.325/.277, 1 HR in 65 ABs in 2019
|
Res
|
Damon Dues, R-So.
.316/.426/.395, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 2-5 SB
Hit .307/.365/.414 with 4 HR, 25 RBIs in 163 ABs in 2019
|
Res
|
Alex Sayre, Fr.
.179/.258/.179, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 0-0 SB
Threw an inning vs. Auburn, allowing 2 ERA with 1 K
The Raiders averaged 5.0 runs per game last year, down from the 8.5 the year before. That was probably to be expected given the loss of six players who started at least 35 games.
It wasn't a power-ladder bunch a year ago. The Raiders slugged just for home runs and slugged .366, though they did smack 33 doubles and six triples.
Tyler Black comes off a down year, but appears to be Wright State's best hitter. The 6-foot-2 Canadian struck out just 18 times in 170 at bats as a freshman in 2019.
First baseman/DH Zane Harris, a 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, could compete with Black for that title. Harris has started 69 games over three years and has smashed seven career home runs.
Konner Piotto, who transferred to Wright State in 2019, led the team in average a year ago.
Veteran Alex Alders has played 138 career games, hitting .228 with 59 RBIs for his career.
|Pos
|Player, Cl., Th.
|
SP1
|
Bradley Brehmer, So., RHP
0-4, 6.41 ERA, 19.2 IP, 9 K, 5 BB
7-0, 4.50 ERA, 72 IP, 42 K, 23 BB in 2019
Second-team All-Horizon League in 2019.
|
SP2
|
Austin Cline, R-Sr., RHP
2-2, 5.79 ERA, 18.2 IP, 14 K, 8 BB
Didn't play in 2018 or 2019
|
SP3
|
Sam Wirsing, So., RHP
0-0, 4.50 ERA, 12 IP, 8 K, 5 BB
7-0, 3.91 ERA, 53 IP, 37 K, 13 BB in 2019
|
CL
|
Jake Schrand, Jr., RHP
1-0, 1 SV, 1.26 ERA, 14.1 IP, 15 K, 6 BB
1-0, 3 SV, 1.73 ERA, 11 IP, 14 BB, 11 K in 2019
|
RP
|
Tristan Haught, So., RHP
1-0, 1 SV, 4.76 ERA, 11.1 IP, 7 K, 5 BB
1-1, 2 SV, 4.03 ERA, 38 IP, 21 K, 16 BB in 2019
|
RP
|
Julian Greenwell, Fr., LHP
0-0, 2.70 ERA, 6.2 IP, 11 K, 2 BB
No. 16 recruit in Indiana in 2019, according to PG.
|
RP
|
Donnie Nicodemus, Jr., RHP
0-0, 3.86 ERA, 4.2 IP, 4 K, 6 BB
Struck out 46 in 37 IP at Sinclair CC in 2019.
|
RP
|
Riley Perlich, So., RHP
0-0, 2.45 ERA, 3.2 IP, 5 K, 2 BB
2-1, 1 SV, 4.32 ERA, 24 K, 13 BB in 2019
|
RP
|
Brock Nartker, R-Fr., RHP
0-0, 9.53 ERA, 5.2 IP, 10 K, 5 BB
5-foot-9 righty didn't play in 2019.
Wright State posted a 5.75 ERA last year, which was significantly worse than the 4.31 the year before. The Raiders return 13 of the 14 players who threw a pitch in 2020.
The headliner of the staff is probably closer Jake Schrand, who's touched the mid-90s with his fastball and has fanned 29 hitters in 25 1/3 innings the last two seasons.
Bradley Brehmer, a 23rd-round pick out of high school in 2018, was the Friday night starter a year ago. Brehmer is a 6-foot-6 right-hander who made 11 starts as a freshman.
Right-hander Austin Cline should return to the rotation. Cline threw 154 innings at Dayton from 2016-17, striking out 110 hitters, before missing the next two years entirely. He's made 28 career starts.
Six-6 righty Sam Wirsing projects as the other starter. Wirsing's made 11 collegiate starts.
Lefty Julian Greenwell is a two-way player who struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings as a freshman in 2020.