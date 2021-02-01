Thirty-two-year-old coach Alex Sogard begins his third year in Dayton, Ohio, leading a program that from 2015-19 has ranked ninth in the NCAA in wins per season (41.6) over that span. He replaced Jeff Mercer, who spent two years at WSU before taking the Indiana job.

The Raiders entered 2020 picked second in the Horizon League, following a 2019 season during which they won the league's regular-season title by 3 1/2 games before a 1-2 showing in the conference tournament resulted in a hasty exit. Wright State was flattened by Mississippi State and Auburn (in three-game sweeps each time) to open last season, coming no closer than three runs in any defeat.

Perhaps the Raiders were hitting their stride in early March, however. Wright State handed Tennessee its only two defeats of the season on the 6th and 8th, then, smacked Miami (Ohio) by a 16-5 count on the 10th in its last game of the season.

That slow start was predictable. The Raiders returned just two of their two of their top eight hitters from the prior year (losses included 2019 Horizon player of the year Peyton Burdick, the 82nd overall pick of the MLB Draft, and two other top-10-round selections) , and lost the only two pitchers who'd made all 15 weekend starts, though they did return the best part of their bullpen.

This year brings more familiarity. Wright State returns every hitter who had an at-bat last season, and on the pitching side, lost only Friday night starter Daniel Kreuzer (0-3, 6.20 ERA).