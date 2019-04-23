Wright talks Vandy offer, visit, and Friday's decision
When a new staff comes into town, even the simplest projects seem to move a million miles an hour. So when we found out on Monday afternoon that Jordan Wright was taking an official visit to Vander...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news