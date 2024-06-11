Vanderbilt assistant Xavier Joyner's story of elevation from an assistant at the junior college and high school level to the SEC is remarkable in itself. Perhaps it's even more remarkable upon the realization that it isn't all about him.

It hasn't been for a long, long time. Joyner certainly wasn't the hot name on the coaching carousel, the now-Vanderbilt assistant coach sometimes even doubted if he'd end up with a division one program. That was ok with Joyner, who now works with Vanderbilt's wings, though. This was never about living a glamorous lifestyle. It was about much more than that. "When I started seeing guys lives change for the better it just drove me and I became addicted to it, to changing lives," Joyner said. "The transformation of so many guys that I've helped transform and still seeing the benefits and the joy of it now, it drives me every day. It drives me to give my 110% to the guys every day.” Joyner had that realization as he grinded it out at the junior college level. A place where he spent 15 seasons, seven of them as the head coach at Montgomery College Germantown, three as an assistant there and five as the head man at Prince George's Community College. Over those 12 years as a head coach, Joyner accumulated over 200 wins. That's not what he seems to remember from those seasons, though. The now Vanderbilt assistant remembers the people. Joyner doesn't just remember what they did for him and his rèsumè, he remembers where they were when he met them. He remembers how they changed. "The way I kinda term that part of my career was I was actually sent by God to help the underdog from the DMV area," Joyner said of his time as a JUCO coach. "I was able to help so many kids who were underrecruited, not recruited at all, didn't have a chance, who were not on the radar at all of division one, division twos that I was able to get those guys, first their associate degrees and then them being able to go accept mostly division two offers, but some division ones also. "I felt like I was providing a huge service to that portion of the young men who didn't have a chance coming out of high school, most of them had bad grades. I was able to resurrect their careers and get them to being scholarship level guys. So I am super proud of that part of my career." Perhaps more impactful than that is when Joyner looks across the country at those players now. That includes Dotun Akinwale, who is now the Charlotte Hornets' assistant general manager as well as his former players that left the game. Some are electrical engineers, some are successful buisnessmen, some have family lives that Joyner is proud to look upon. "It's just to tons of stories that I have. I have guys that are married with families and kids now that still talk about the lessons they learned from me," Joyner said. "I have guys that are coaches, guys in all aspects of life in different jobs. "It drives me to continue on."

It wasn't always easy for Joyner, who continued on in a lifestyle that was far from glamorous in order to do what he loved. That lifestyle at the junior college level aids him as he moves up the ladder. "In my time being in junior college I was able to learn every facet of the business," Joyner said. "In those jobs you don't have the support staff that you have at this level so you have to do everything. You have to be the academic advisor, you have to be the van driver. You have to be the janitor. You have to be the equipment manager. You're pretty much doing everything...that made me a servant leader." Joyner's 15 seasons at the JUCO level are apparent to his current head coach, too. The Vanderbilt assistant wouldn't be who he is without that time. "I think his experiences that he’s had makes him an even better assistant coach in the SEC," Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said. "What I mean by that is when you’re a JUCO head coach you’ve gotta re-recruit your entire team and your roster and there’s a lot of moving parts and you’re not just bringing in one or two players. You have to learn to teach quick, build relationships quick. "He’s such an adapt and evolve and a forward thinker that he’s an eager learner and that’s kinda how he approaches things and he really communicates great with the players and the staff." Despite its importance, the journey for Joyner isn't confined to the junior college level. That isn't the only part of his story prior to landing a divison-one gig. The journey took another turn in 2015 with some influence from former Villanova coach Jay Wright, who Joyner has considered a mentor since meeting the Hall of Fame level coach around the turn of the century at a basketball camp through a high school teammate. "Jay said something very key to me in 2015," Joyner noted. "He said 'there are times sometimes in your coaching career where you will need to re-invent yourself.'" So Joyner did. The JUCO head coach reinvented himself... at the high school and AAU levels. "I took a leap of faith in leaving, in which what most people thought was a demotion. I decided to go to Paul VI, to team Takeover AAU as well as an assistant coach after being a head coach for 12 years." On the surface it appeared to be a demotion, but for Joyner it was a calculated jump towards where he wanted to be. "I knew the visibility would be there as far as my goals of becoming a division one coach," Joyner said. "I knew that that would enhance it more because I was gonna be around those guys, the division one guys the guys who could hire you at that level." Joyner's evaluation of the players at that level paid off, too. The former high school assistant coached Luka Garza, Jaylen Smith, Jeremy Roach, Trevor Keels and a few other high major players in his time at that level. Perhaps no player had more of an impact on Joyner than his son, Xavier, who was on those Paul VI teams for three seasons and ended up at Clayton State as well as Concordia College "I was very fortunate to be able to be his assistant," Joyner said. "So I was able to see his, maturation from ninth grade to 11th grade and so that was good...it made me proud, it made me realize all the lessons that he had learned watching the hard work of my junior college guys." As Joyners son's high school career ended and Joyner took his next step, those JUCO players got to see the fruits of his labor. The longtime assistant finally got his break.

