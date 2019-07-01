Year by year in the Tim Corbin era
Here is a season-by-season look at how Vanderbilt has performed under coach Tim Corbin since his arrival at VU in 2003.
|Year
|Record (SEC)
|RPI - SOS
|Post
|CP/D1/BA/CBN/BWA
|
2003
|
27-28 (14-16)
|
73 - 82
|
None
|
NR/_/NR/NR/NR
|
2004
|
45-19 (16-14)
|
11 - 11
|
SR
|
18/_/17/17/19
|
2005
|
34-21 (13-18)
|
31- 36
|
None
|
NR/_/NR/NR/NR
|
2006
|
38-27 (16-14)
|
34 - 46
|
R - 2
|
NR/_/NR/NR/NR
|
2007 *+
|
54-13 (22-8)
|
3 - 19
|
R - 2
|
9 /_/ 6/ 9/ 9
|
2008
|
41-22 (15-14)
|
33 - 46
|
R - 3
|
NR/_/NR/27/25
|
2009
|
37-27 (12-17)
|
27 - 18
|
R - 2
|
25/_/NR/29/29
|
2010
|
46- 20 (16-12)
|
13 - 12
|
SR
|
13/_/14/14/15
|
2011 +
|
54-12 (22-8)
|
2 - 9
|
CWS - 4
|
3/_/ 4/ 4/ 4
|
2012
|
35-28 (16-14)
|
21 - 2
|
R - 2
|
25/_/NR/NR/27
|
2013 +
|
54-12 (26-3)
|
2 - 12
|
SR
|
9/_/ 9/ 9/ 9
|
2014
|
51-21 (17-13)
|
2 - 3
|
CWS - 1
|
1/_/ 1/ 1/ 1
|
2015
|
51-21 (20-10)
|
4 - 2
|
CWS - 2
|
2/ 2/ 2/ 2/ 2
|
2016
|
43-19 (18-12)
|
17 - 16
|
R - 4
|
17/22/20/23/19
|
2017
|
36-25-1 (15-13-1)
|
18 - 4
|
SR
|
16/19/18/15/15
|
2018
|
36-27 (16-14)
|
32 - 5
|
SR
|
16/18/17/16/16
|
2019 *+
|
59-12 (23-7)
|
1 -2
|
CWS -1
|
1/ 1/ 1/ 1/ 1
Key
* won Southeastern Conference regular-season title
+ won Southeastern Conference Tournament
Records are for all SEC regular-season games.
RPI and SOS totals reflect all games played that season.
"R" denotes that the team finished its season in a regional, with place noted.
"SR" means the team lost in a super regional.
"CWS" means the team made the College World Series, with finish noted.
Rankings finishes are noted as follows:
CP: Coaches' poll
D1: D1 Baseball (did not exist until 2015)
BA: Baseball America
CBN: Collegiate Baseball News
BWA: Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association
Overall
VU is 740-354-1 (.702) in all games, and 297-206-1 (.600) in the Southeastern Conference regular season, with a 38-23 mark (.703) in the conference tournament.
Vanderbilt is 52-22 (.703) in NCAA Tournament play under Corbin.
The Commodores have made the NCAA Tournament 15 times under Corbin, advanced to super regionals nine times, and to the College World Series, four times.