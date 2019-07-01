News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 14:25:04 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Year by year in the Tim Corbin era

Buxe8zzdqgidvi2tlfy5
Tim Corbin greets an umpire at the 2019 College World Series. (Brent Carden, VandySports)
Chris Lee • VandySports
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here is a season-by-season look at how Vanderbilt has performed under coach Tim Corbin since his arrival at VU in 2003.

Vanderbilt under Tim Corbin
Year Record (SEC) RPI - SOS Post CP/D1/BA/CBN/BWA

2003

27-28 (14-16)

73 - 82

None

NR/_/NR/NR/NR

2004

45-19 (16-14)

11 - 11

SR

18/_/17/17/19

2005

34-21 (13-18)

31- 36

None

NR/_/NR/NR/NR

2006

38-27 (16-14)

34 - 46

R - 2

NR/_/NR/NR/NR

2007 *+

54-13 (22-8)

3 - 19

R - 2

9 /_/ 6/ 9/ 9

2008

41-22 (15-14)

33 - 46

R - 3

NR/_/NR/27/25

2009

37-27 (12-17)

27 - 18

R - 2

25/_/NR/29/29

2010

46- 20 (16-12)

13 - 12

SR

13/_/14/14/15

2011 +

54-12 (22-8)

2 - 9

CWS - 4

3/_/ 4/ 4/ 4

2012

35-28 (16-14)

21 - 2

R - 2

25/_/NR/NR/27

2013 +

54-12 (26-3)

2 - 12

SR

9/_/ 9/ 9/ 9

2014

51-21 (17-13)

2 - 3

CWS - 1

1/_/ 1/ 1/ 1

2015

51-21 (20-10)

4 - 2

CWS - 2

2/ 2/ 2/ 2/ 2

2016

43-19 (18-12)

17 - 16

R - 4

17/22/20/23/19

2017

36-25-1 (15-13-1)

18 - 4

SR

16/19/18/15/15

2018

36-27 (16-14)

32 - 5

SR

16/18/17/16/16

2019 *+

59-12 (23-7)

1 -2

CWS -1

1/ 1/ 1/ 1/ 1

Key

* won Southeastern Conference regular-season title

+ won Southeastern Conference Tournament

Records are for all SEC regular-season games.

RPI and SOS totals reflect all games played that season.

"R" denotes that the team finished its season in a regional, with place noted.

"SR" means the team lost in a super regional.

"CWS" means the team made the College World Series, with finish noted.

Rankings finishes are noted as follows:

CP: Coaches' poll

D1: D1 Baseball (did not exist until 2015)

BA: Baseball America

CBN: Collegiate Baseball News

BWA: Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association

Overall 

VU is 740-354-1 (.702) in all games, and 297-206-1 (.600) in the Southeastern Conference regular season, with a 38-23 mark (.703) in the conference tournament.

Vanderbilt is 52-22 (.703) in NCAA Tournament play under Corbin.

The Commodores have made the NCAA Tournament 15 times under Corbin, advanced to super regionals nine times, and to the College World Series, four times.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}