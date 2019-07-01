Here is a season-by-season look at how Vanderbilt has performed under coach Tim Corbin since his arrival at VU in 2003.

D1: D1 Baseball (did not exist until 2015)

Rankings finishes are noted as follows:

"CWS" means the team made the College World Series, with finish noted.

"R" denotes that the team finished its season in a regional, with place noted.

RPI and SOS totals reflect all games played that season.

Records are for all SEC regular-season games.

VU is 740-354-1 (.702) in all games, and 297-206-1 (.600) in the Southeastern Conference regular season, with a 38-23 mark (.703) in the conference tournament.

Vanderbilt is 52-22 (.703) in NCAA Tournament play under Corbin.

The Commodores have made the NCAA Tournament 15 times under Corbin, advanced to super regionals nine times, and to the College World Series, four times.



