Yilanan Ouattara picks Vanderbilt

German defensive end Yilanan Ouattara committed to Vanderbilt on Monday, per his announcement on the same day.

Ouattara becomes the 22nd commitment in the 2022 class, and Vanderbilt's fourth defensive lineman in the class.

Ouattara was on campus from an official visit this weekend,. Prior to his visit, he provided this quote to VandySports via a private message last week.

"I have a very good impression of what the staff is trying to build," and their general vision of developing players on and off the field," Ouattara says. "And of course the academic standard they have."

Ouattara has limited experience, but has a big frame and runs well and spent his summer at various camps in the States