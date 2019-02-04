Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 12:30:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Zinn-Turner had "unbelievable experience" at Vanderbilt

Hlkwv6iaacem93mkdofr
Vandy in the mix for Marist DT grad transfer Eddie Zinn-Turner
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Vanderbilt had a handful of graduate transfers on campus this past weekend for official visits, one of those was Marist defensive tackle Eddie Zinn-Turner.The Canton, Ohio native has been hearing f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}