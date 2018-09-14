Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-14 12:26:43 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 QB Blaine McAllister details first trip to Vandy

Ofjj67kl7gidc2mnbfqq
Lovett (Ga.) 2020 QB Blaine McAllister
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Lovett (Ga.) signal-caller Blaine McAllister was another 2020 quarterback that was at West End last weekend for the Commodores' 41-10 win over Nevada. It was the three-star prospect's first time on...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}