 Vanderbilt Football Recruiting - 2021 Signing Class Focus: Linebackers
2021 Signing Class Focus: Linebackers

Errington Truesdell is one of the dynamic LB signees for the Commodores in the 2021 class
Errington Truesdell is one of the dynamic LB signees for the Commodores in the 2021 class (Rivals.com)
Justin Angel and Sean Williams
Justin Angel and Sean Williams of VandySports.com go in-depth and discuss the Commodores' 2021 linebacker signees, including film breakdowns of each.

MORE SIGNING CLASS FOCUS VIDEOS: RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | DEFENSIVE LINE | OFFENSIVE LINE

{{ article.author_name }}