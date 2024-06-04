2025 LB Josiah Broxton commits to Vanderbilt after weekend official
Vanderbilt added a super-productive linebacker to their 2025 class on Tuesday with the commitment of Tallahassee (Fla.) product Josiah Broxton.
The 6-foot, 200-pound was at Vanderbilt over the weekend for an official visit, committing to the Commodores while on campus.
"I loved it," Broxton said of Vandy. "Just seeing all the changes Coach (Clark) Lea has made to the staff and the players, I believe something special is going to happen in Vanderbilt."
Broxton detailed how is commitment went down, which featured a funny moment that went viral over the weekend featuring Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.
"I was hearing all I needed to know from the coaching staff and all the players that this is going to be a special place. When I committed, we were at Coach Lea's house and everybody was excited and we all started jumping in the pool."
He chose the Commodores over the likes of Syracuse, Duke, Missouri, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, and others.
Broxton picked up his Vanderbilt offer back on on April 2nd with linebackers coach Nick Lezynski leading the charge in his recruiting process.
During his junior seasons, Broxton stuffed the stat sheet, recording 124 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, while creating four forced fumbles.
"He (Lezynski) said he likes that I’m violent, fast, and explosive and said I have much more that I can improve as well."
Broxton becomes the second commitment for Vanderbilt coming out of this past weekend's list of official visitors, joining three-star defensive end Zion Lawson, who announced his decision on Monday.
He also becomes the second linebacker commitment in the Commodores' class, joining three-star product Austin Howard out of Bartlett (Tenn.).
Overall, Vanderbilt now has six total pledges in their 2025 recruiting class.
