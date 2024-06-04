Vanderbilt added a super-productive linebacker to their 2025 class on Tuesday with the commitment of Tallahassee (Fla.) product Josiah Broxton.

The 6-foot, 200-pound was at Vanderbilt over the weekend for an official visit, committing to the Commodores while on campus.

"I loved it," Broxton said of Vandy. "Just seeing all the changes Coach (Clark) Lea has made to the staff and the players, I believe something special is going to happen in Vanderbilt."

Broxton detailed how is commitment went down, which featured a funny moment that went viral over the weekend featuring Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

"I was hearing all I needed to know from the coaching staff and all the players that this is going to be a special place. When I committed, we were at Coach Lea's house and everybody was excited and we all started jumping in the pool."