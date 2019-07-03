Two stats are listed for ERA. The first is actual ERA, the second is what a player's ERA would typically be given the types and numbers of baserunners allowed ("CERA").

The Commodores ended the year 25th nationally in ERA (3.72) despite playing the second-toughest slate. Its six shutouts tied for 11th nationally.

Most notably, VU set an all-time record for strikeouts in a season (765) and ranked third in strikeouts per nine innings (10.9). Three Commodores had three pitchers--Drake Fellows (133), Mason Hickman (129) and Kumar Rocker (114)--eclipse 100 strikeouts.

However, reliever Tyler Brown (34 percent) had the highest strikeout rate on the staff. Brown also led the team with the lowest free pass rate (4.7 percent). His 7.2 strikeouts per free pass (those are walks and hit batsmen) are the lowest total for a VU pitcher this decade, smashing Hayden Stone's 4.7 across 58 innings in 2014.

Another thing Vanderbilt did well was keep the ball in the park, with a phenomenal home run rate of 1.2 percent. The NCAA does not keep stats on this, but the Commodores ranked 15th in hits allowed per nine innings (7.63) and I suspect VU easily ranked within the top 15 of that category, too.

Jake Eder and Ethan Smith had great seasons and the supporting numbers above back those up as no fluke. Smith's free pass rate was high, but from March 22 on, Smith walked just five men and hit two over 18 2/3 innings. Both should be elite arms in whatever role in which they're utilized in 2020.

As for next year, here's a very premature and speculative guess on roles, but these are the eight arms I'd think are almost sure bets to have big roles:

SP1: Rocker (R)

SP2: Hickman (R)

SP3: Smith (R)

SP4: Jack Leiter (R)

Closer: Brown

RP1: Eder (L)

RP2: Hugh Fisher (L)

RP3: Chance Huff (R)

The third starter will be the spring storyline to watch. Brown could fill that role exceptionally well, but it would be hard to blame coach Tim Corbin for wanting to save one of his best two arms for the biggest spots, especially with how well it worked this year. Smith--who'll be a draft-eligible sophomore--seems the most logical candidate, but the 'Dores could want a lefty in that spot to break things up, and Eder is certainly a capable option. The assumption is that Leiter is polished enough to fill a starting role right away; that usually starts in the mid-week, but Corbin isn't afraid to put a freshman in the weekend that usually isn't until conference play, though Rocker was an exception this season.

That doesn't even touch on a number of incoming freshmen who could be factors right away, like right-hander Michael Doolin or lefty Spencer Jones, or freshman right-hander Luke Murphy, who sat out 2019 with a medical redshirt. (Here is a list of all incoming freshmen.)

Another option, as speculated by VU play-by-play voice Joe Fisher on Monday's podcast, could be lefty Zach King. The junior, though drafted in the 13th round by the Marlins, remains un-signed. King had far and away his worst of his three years at VU and could, as Patrick Raby did this year, return for his senior season in hopes of improving his stock. King, who probably profiles better as a pro than Raby, would probably get a crack at making the rotation, but would also lose negotiating leverage should he return.

As for the others, Joe Gobillot signed with Tampa and Austin Becker transferred to Texas Tech, while we don't know whether Erik Kaiser will return or perhaps transfer to another program where he can play more.

There are a lot of variables, but, because of the proven experience, top-end talent and projected depth, this has a chance to be Corbin's best staff ever.

