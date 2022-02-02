Beech (Tenn.) ATH Andrew Paige signs with Vandy

Beech (Tenn.) athlete Andrew Paige remained patient and finally got the offer he had been waiting for last week from Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect had already visited West End numerous times throughout the summer and fall, but solidified his commitment and signed with the Commodores on National Signing Day.

"It is the offer I have been waiting on," Paige recently told VandySports.com.

"The biggest thing I've liked about the staff is their honesty with me through this long process and they showed continuous support in both of the sports I've played. They just made it feel like home and somewhere I could see myself going."