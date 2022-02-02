Beech (Tenn.) ATH Andrew Paige signs with Vandy
Beech (Tenn.) athlete Andrew Paige remained patient and finally got the offer he had been waiting for last week from Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect had already visited West End numerous times throughout the summer and fall, but solidified his commitment and signed with the Commodores on National Signing Day.
"It is the offer I have been waiting on," Paige recently told VandySports.com.
"The biggest thing I've liked about the staff is their honesty with me through this long process and they showed continuous support in both of the sports I've played. They just made it feel like home and somewhere I could see myself going."
Paige was a do-it-all performer on offense for his high school team this past season, rushing for 305 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 12.7 yards per carry. He also hauled in 35 catches for 639 yards and nine touchdowns while tallying 246 kickoff return yards, averaging 35.1 yards per return.
His athleticism is also displayed on the basketball court, where he recently surpassed 1,000 points in his career.
Vanderbilt's coaching staff sees him fitting that Swiss Army knife role for their offense.
"They like my size and athletic ability," Paid noted. "And as my body develops I can cause mismatches for the defense. They see me as an H-back, but being moved around as an outside and slot receiver also."
Paige chose the Commodores over the likes of Akron, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Miami (Oh.), Army, and Navy.
Paige becomes the 27th overall commitment in Vanderbilt's 2022 class that is currently ranked No. 33 nationally, according to Rivals.
