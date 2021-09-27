Bruno's Monday thoughts: A very bad Saturday

These are the worst types of write ups to do.

What we saw was a beat down for the ages against a team that probably could have put up 100 points if it wanted to.

There might have been 5,000 Vanderbilt fans in the stadium, if that.

I’m not delusional, I didn’t expect to win the game.

But…. I also didn't expect Vanderbilt would give up 35 points in the first quarter.

This coaching staff is going to have to show tangible improvement this season if it's going to gain people's faith. You can’t just get a full pass. I get the talent disparity and I get that this is Year One, but I don’t know how much longer the few loyal fans of this program can keep saying "Maybe next year, we will be okay."

The worst part about games like this is the long-term mental toll it can take on an athletic mind.

Having been a part of the 2017 Alabama beat down I saw first hand how a terrible loss can derail the rest of a promising season. It feels like your program gets hit with a nuke, and all progress made up to that point is reset to zero. You just feel so far removed from winning that it affects your mental state as an athlete from expecting to compete with teams to simply trying to survive the season.

After watching this game two main things pop into my mind for the future of this team and this season.

1. The quarterback situation. Ken Seals should just start the rest of the season.

Mike Wright can make something out of nothing and that’s great, but he can also pull the run a bit too early and likes to take a lot of risks. However, from everything I’ve seen in practice is that Seals is much more disciplined in his quarterback technique and I think gives this team the best chance to win in an even matchup, where Wright might help things going after a stall. In a weird way, Wright might be the one to perform better with this broken team, but if you are building for the future then I still think Seals is the better option.

Either way. choose one and stick with him. This team needs a leader badly. Someone step up, take ownership of this team, and set the standard

2. Transfers. Transfers. Transfers. I get that this staff wants to build up its own thing from the ground up, but an already exhausted fan/alumni base is tired of waiting. People say all the time that "Oh, this team looks like a high school team compared to so and so."

In the case of Vanderbilt right now, it’s true.

This team looks so outmatched before the football is even snapped, it’s unreal.

Sometimes people just aren’t meant for a certain level. Hey, the NFL told me I wasn’t meant for its level and that is life. I can either prove them wrong or move on. Some guys aren’t meant for the SEC level and it’s time to start proving you belong and rise to the challenge.

We always hear about the Vanderbilt brand. I get the academics, I get the Vanderbilt Man. Trust me, I get it.

But if I'm going to fight int he back alley against some monsters I don’t want nice boys that do the right thing. I want mentally unstable animals that are obsessed with winning and will do whatever it takes to achieve victory.

Not the ‘"let’s get beat by 70 points and go to the park," mentality.

The talent on this roster as an SEC team is inexcusable.

There are tons of players in the portal that can make a true difference. Not just nabbing the middle of the pack guys that bust out from average FBS programs. Go get the big dogs that for one reason or another leave and ride with them.

Time to move on, I guess. On to UConn.