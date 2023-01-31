Vanderbilt was the first Power-5 school to extend an offer to Brycen Coleman, and the 6-foot-5 and 191-pound wide receiver visited West End for Vanderbilt’s junior day this past weekend. The Maryland native breaks down his visit and more.

“The Vanderbilt visit was awesome. What stood out to me was the vision the coaching staff has for Vanderbilt and the program,” said Coleman.

“Well, I think it’s been one of my favorites. I think the junior day setup was very fun but still knowledgeable about Vanderbilt. I learned a lot from the program but then also got to do a relay race with the coaches. So it had a great mixture of learning and fun.”

Coleman got a chance to meet the coaches. He talked to his primary recruiter in Vanderbilt tight ends coach Justin Lustig as well as Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

“Coach Flats and Coach Lustig text a lot and about the same. I’m very big on relationships, and I think we are building a strong one. They have a vision for me to succeed as a player, and I am looking forward to coming back for a visit,” said Coleman.

“(Coach Lea’s) vision for Vanderbilt is very inspiring, and I believe every word he says. I believe Vanderbilt is going to be the team to beat in the near future. He’s picking back up a program the right way starting with his guys. To watch it will be exciting.”

In addition to the relationships and vision of the program, Coleman also likes the idea of playing in the SEC.

“I think just as excited as anyone would be to play in the best conference in college football. Just knowing every game your playing someone who will be in the NFL,” said Coleman.