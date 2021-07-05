Coach Analysis: Miguel Mitchell

Vanderbilt recently picked up a commitment from Alabama safety Miguel Mitchell. The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound safety chose Vanderbilt over Wake Forest, Memphis, Liberty, and others. We caught up with Oxford head coach Sam Adams about the new Commodore commitment.

VandySports.com: What type of player can Vanderbilt fans expect in Miguel Mitchell?

Sam Adams: “I think the most important stuff isn’t about how he plays the game on the field. It goes back to what type of human being that he is. He is one of those kids that you love talking about and promoting as he is an excellent representation of Oxford High School and his family. He is the type of young man that everyone would want in their program. Football wise, he can cover a great amount of ground without ever looking like he’s putting that much effort into it if that makes sense. He’s one of those effortless looking athletes in a very good way. He’s always going to play the game the right way. He’s violent at contact, and he can do a lot of things on the field. I believe his most natural position would be safety, but he could play corner or the nickel position. He can do a whole lot of things.”

VS: What is the best individual play that you’ve seen from Vanderbilt’s newest commit?

SA: “I’ve only been the head coach at Oxford for a few months now. I can tell you the exact play though. If you go back to the 2019 state championship game against Spanish Fort, Oxford was about to kick a field goal and it was blocked. Miguel was on the field goal protection team. They were close to a scoop and score. From pure effort and being a great teammate, Miguel was able to run the guy down before he gets to the goal line on the other end of the field. It holds them from a touchdown, and they go on to stop them. That one play led to a state championship for Oxford. That’s a play that no one would have ever known if Miguel would have trotted and let play pass in front of him. It meant that much to him and he gave the effort to make the big stop there. It’s an inspiring play.“