VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.

- Hoover improved to 6-0 on the season with a 28-6 win over Prattville. Betts-Pauley didn't play for most of the game due to a knee injury.

- East Coweta got back in the win column over the weekend with a 42-27 victory over Meadowcreek.

- Copley remained undefeated on the season after an exciting 31-28 win over Roosevelt to improve to 4-0. Campbell, Jr. recorded a sack and had an interception in the win.

- Lowndes defeated Lee County 38-13 to remain unbeaten on the season at 4-0.

- Woodward Academy dropped to 0-3 on the season after a tough 29-26 to Riverwood. Wright had three tackles, a kick return of 38 yards, and a seven-yard reception according to the highlights below.

- Marshall is 0-2 on the season after a 24-16 loss to Coldwater.

- Ware County is 3-0 on the season after a 45-12 win over Thomson.

- Osceola opened their season with a convincing 56-0 win over Liberty.

- Harrison had a bye week and remains 0-3 on the season. They are scheduled to play at Westlake this Friday

- Huntsville's game with Grissom was cancelled last week due to COVID concerns. The Panthers are 0-3 on the season.

** Tyson Russell and Gunnar Hansen will kick their season off on October 16th against TRU Prep Academy.

** Jack Bech and his St. Thomas More (La.) team will being their season on Oct. 2nd against Plaquemine.

** Jake Ketschek and St. Augustine (N.J.) are slated to begin their 2020 season on Oct. 2nd against Vineland.

** The state of Maryland recently voted to allow fall sports to return, with football competitions starting on October 27th. It's unclear when Terion Sugick and his National Christian Academy team will schedule their first game.



