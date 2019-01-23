Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Commodores enter the mix for in-state 2021 tight end

Busvpc6nq5gicveppr9g
Hudson Wolfe is the latest 2021 in-state target for the Commodores
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt entered the mix for a fast-rising sophomore Hudson Wolfe out of Hardin County (Tenn.). The Commodores stopped by the 2021 tight end's high school earlier in the day and deliv...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}