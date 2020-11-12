Commodores picked to finish last in SEC preseason poll
The Southeastern Conference released its men's basketball preseason poll and all-conference teams, as voted on by media members, on Thursday afternoon — and Vanderbilt was picked to finish last with no players being named preseason All-SEC.
The Commodores finished 11-21 overall and 3-15 in the SEC last season. They went 10-10 in games played at Memorial Gymnasium, 1-9 in away games and 0-2 in neutral-site contests.
Entering Year 2 under Coach Jerry Stackhouse, Vandy will look to its senior core of fifth-year forward Clevon Brown, guard Maxwell Evans, forward Ejike Obinna and guard Isaiah Rice — and a group of up-and-coming sophomores in guards Braelee Albert, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jordan Wright and forward Dylan Disu — to lead the way as the program works to improve.
In addition to that group, Stackhouse will also have transfer freshman guard Issac McBride in the fold as the former Kansas Jayhawk received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to suit up for the Commodores this year.
Vanderbilt is scheduled to open its campaign Dec. 1 against UConn in the Roman Legends Classic in Uncasville, Conn.
Preseason Media Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr. - Alabama
Keyontae Johnson - Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky
Trendon Watford - LSU
John Fulkerson - Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Olivier Sarr - Kentucky
Javonte Smart - LSU
Dru Smith - Missouri
AJ Lawson - South Carolina
Yves Pons - Tennessee
Savion Flagg - Texas A&M
SEC Player of the Year
Keyontae Johnson - Florida
