Commodores Travel to Lexington, Vanderbilt at Kentucky Preview

Kentucky enters the second game of this season series down 0-1 after Vanderbilt was able to out physical them in the second half in January to give the Commodores a 74-69 victory. Since this game, the Wildcats have taken their fans on a roller coaster of emotion, losing three of their last five games, but completing a regular season sweep of rival Tennessee. The low point for Kentucky during this streak was letting their ex-coach, John Calipari, bring his Razorbacks into Rupp Arena on a Saturday night to upset the Cats. Kentucky’s slide is partly due to injuries of two starters, Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler, which has really hurt their guard depth. The Wildcats will have to turn around their play and look like they did against Tennessee if they want to keep from getting swept by the Commodores in Mark Pope’s first year.

The Commodores will be entering historic Rupp Arena on Wednesday night after dropping the last two games, despite playing their best half of the season on the road at Tennessee. After watching the Volunteers come back from 16 down to overtake the Commodores on Saturday afternoon, many fans thought their chance to make the tournament was dwindling away. However, if you look at how Vanderbilt stands in NET and Kenpom from last week, the close loss actually helped them. Every game against a top opponent is going to help the resume of the ‘Dores, as their strength of schedule rises. The SEC is far and away the best conference in the country this year (despite the .500 record the conference has in its own conference games) and the level of competition is far superior to any other league in the country. Outside of the SEC what teams do you think could be up at Florida at half, up at Tennessee at half, and up on Auburn in the 2nd half? This is a very good basketball team that happens to play in a conference like nobody has seen before! Be proud of this team, enjoy watching them, and cheer wildly for them to finish the season strong so we can “go dancing” in March!