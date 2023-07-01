The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Rutgers, Missouri, and Minnesota. He took June officials to all four programs. He also had additional offers from Stanford, Virginia, Boston College, and others.

With Carter in the fold, Vanderbilt's 2024 class now includes 18 total commitments. He becomes the fifth pledge along the defensive line, joining fellow edge rusher and Florida native Callahan Blair along with projected interior linemen Glenn Seabrooks, Simeon Boulware, and Martreece Dillard.

During his junior season, Carter totaled 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and five pass break-ups while manning the edge as a stand-up rusher on defense.

Vanderbilt is coming off a successful June on the recruiting trail, hauling in 12 total commitments. Carter becomes their first in July.