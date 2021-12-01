Defensive end Bradley Mann is a Commodore

With the early signing period looming, Vanderbilt kicked off the month of December in a big way, landing a commitment from Bolles (Fla.) defensive end Bradley Mann on Wednesday.

Bradley took two official visits to Louisville and Pitt during the month of June, opting to commit to the Panthers on July 11th.

However, the three-star prospect kept his options open, picking up additional offers throughout the summer and fall, including one from Vanderbilt on August 4th.

Mann make the trip to West End the weekend of September 18th when the Commodores played Stanford.

Ten days later, the Jacksonville native backed off his verbal pledge from Pitt and reopened his recruiting process.

Maryland and Virginia jumped in the mix with offers, but Indiana seemed to be making the strongest push for Mann along with the Commodores.

According to MaxPreps.com, Mann has recorded 47 tackles, six sacks, and 13 quarterback hurries this season on a Bolles team that is currently 8-2 on the season and will play Cocoa (Fla.) in the Florida Class 4A semifinals on Friday.

Mann becomes the 18th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 class and the third defensive line pledge - joining Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee products Linus Zunk and Darren Agu.

Vanderbilt has also offered a couple of Mann's 2022 teammates in fellow edge rushers Hayden Schwartz, a former Nebraska commit, and Jack Pyburn, a current Minnesota pledge.