Instant analysis of Vanderbilt's defense in its 31-15 loss to Auburn.

What went right

Any positive talk about Vanderbilt's defense on Saturday starts with its linebackers. Particularly Langston Patterson, who was all over the field on Saturday afternoon.

The sophomore linebacker has looked like the Commodores' best defensive player throughout the last two weeks.

That's a real positive sign for the future of the Commodore defense. So is Bryce Cowan making plays the way he did on Saturday.

The Vanderbilt Anchor accounted for Vanderbilt's lone score of the first half as he jumped a route and picked off Payton Thorne for a four-yard pick six that gave Vanderbilt some life that it couldn't get any other way.

Cowan's game as a whole was a bright spot for Vanderbilt, the sophomore finished with an interception, two tackles and a tackle for loss.

What went wrong

The difference between Vanderbilt and Auburn came in the running game, particularly early in Saturday afternoon's contest when Auburn running back ran for 121 yards on his first three carries. That included a 67-yard touchdown along with another that went for 56 yards and a score.

Auburn's attack through the air is perhaps the worst in the SEC, but Vanderbilt couldn't do much to expose that and limit the Tiger offense because of how they were able to run the ball.

Vanderbilt's issues on the line of scrimmage and in regards to tackling in space were apparent as ever on Saturday.

Auburn finished with 230 total rushing yards as opposed to Vanderbilt's 100.

It wasn't just the run game in which Vanderbilt's defense struggled, it felt like there was also an overall lack of urgency and communication within the Commodore defense. 53 yard, 67 yard and 65 yard touchdowns don't happen any other way.

Grade: C-

Vanderbilt's defense gave it a chance but still ultimately struggled against an offense that isn't necessarily high powered.

Poor execution on the back end and lapses in communication made it hard on this group to get stops and stop explosive plays, even against a group that has generally struggled.

Auburn accounted for 424 yards of total offense against the Commodores, including 266 rushing yards and 194 passing yards.

Defensive MVP: Langston Patterson

A complete no brainer, here.

Patterson has been far and away Vanderbilt's best player over the last two weeks and gives it plenty to hang its hat on moving forward.

The sophomore linebacker finished with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.