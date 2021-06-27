Dorian Gates enjoyed the culture at Vanderbilt during his official
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Klein Oak (Tex.) defensive end Dorian Gates has been locked in with Vanderbilt since May 13th, choosing the Commodores over the likes of Tulsa, Toledo, and UTSA.The 6-foot-4, 209-pound prospect is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news