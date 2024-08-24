You probably don't really know Drew Dickey, though.

Nashville, TENN-- You probably know Vanderbilt quarterback Drew Dickey's skillset and what his time is dedicated to in this season of his life.

"I think it’s easy for people to know me as a football player, obviously this is where most of my time goes and I do want to be great at football and I do want to be the starting quarterback and I want to win games," Dickey said. "It’s easy for people to think that; that’s just Drew Dickey, he’s a quarterback at Vanderbilt."

Dickey is fine with that being a title of his. That's not his primary one, though.

Perhaps if it was, he'd be complaining about his lack of snaps through two seasons at Vanderbilt or he'd be constantly struggling to find answers as to why he hasn't seen the field.

Instead the Austin, Texas, native takes it all as a reminder.

"It’s been hard so far in my career I haven’t necessarily reached all the things that I’ve wanted to reach and I’m still striving every day," Dickey said. "Truly it’s just a reminder that nothing in this world can sustain me."

Dickey has carried over that reminder to his relationships. The Vanderbilt quarterback wants his name to be synonymous with something bigger than it.

"Nothing, whether it’s sports or even relationships, nothing in this world can sustain you but the love and the blood of Jesus Christ and I want everybody who knows me to know that and I want everybody. I would want them to know that Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life."

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has taken notice of that.

"So strong in his faith," Lea said of Dickey unprompted. "He leads through that."

Dickey reflected that quality years ago as Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence walked into the pair's dorm room. Spence's dad Randy recalls seeing a Bible on Dickey's desk, which would become significant in Spence's testimony.

To help Spence through his wrestling, Dickey had to do some of his own a year before.

The Texas native realized through his studying that at points in his past he hadn't had the mindfulness present to move forward in the way he has.