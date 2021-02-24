Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse delivered some unfortunate news following his team’s 70-58 loss to No. 25 ranked Tennessee on Wednesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

As Vanderbilt’s top two players – Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu – missed Wednesday’s game, Stackhouse announced during his postgame press conference that Disu has a knee injury and will have season-ending surgery on Friday, while Pippen has a hip rector and will get an MRI on Thursday.

Pippen is the the Commodores’ leading scorer with 20.5 points per game, while Disu – the reigning SEC Player of the Week – was averaging 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds each outing.

In addition to Disu and Pippen, Clevon Brown also missed Wednesday’s game as he is nursing an injury and wasn’t able to practice on Tuesday.

