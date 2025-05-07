Advertisement
Published May 7, 2025
Ep. 314: American Pi + Have the VandyBoys Turned the Corner?
Will Byrum  •  TheDoreReport
Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 314 to talk Vanderbilt football, basketball, and baseball – but mainly baseball. Trevor provides some inside recruiting info and discusses the recent recruiting pickup for Vanderbilt basketball. Will and Trevor then go on to recap and react to the thrilling Alabama series victory this past weekend (thank you Braden Holcomb). #1 VandyBoys hater Trevor Hulan answers the question – are the VandyBoys back? Will and Trevor also look forward to the upcoming series against the Tennessee Volunteers in Nashville.

