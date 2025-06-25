Ep. 321: VandyBoys Hot on the Recruiting Trail (feat. Alex Kurbegov)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back on episode 321 to discuss Vanderbilt baseball, the College World Series, the NBA Finals, and more. In segment 1, Will and Trevor are joined by TDR baseball insider Alex Kurbegov. Alex breaks down Vanderbilt’s recent transfer portal and high school commits and gives his thoughts on what issues still need to be addressed. In segment 2, Will and Trevor discuss LSU winning the CWS but mostly focus on the Kevin Schnall ejection controversy. The fellas then go on to discuss Vanderbilt football’s All-Access episode on SEC Network, Achilles injuries, and answer premium message board questions.

