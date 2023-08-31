Vanderbilt hosted a very talented group of commitments and targets last weekend for their 35-28 week zero win over Hawai'i. VandySports.com provides feedback from all the high-profile prospects that were on West End. MORE: VIDEO - POST HAWAI'I BREAKDOWN | FIVE THINGS TO WATCH VS. ALABAMA A&M

- Lawrence is one of two Vanderbilt commitments in the 2025 class (along with Caden Knighten). The three-star camped with the Commodores over the summer, earning an offer and jumping on the opportunity. Vandy likes Lawrence at safety and he's established a great rapport with defensive coordinator Nick Howell so far. ON WHAT STOOD OUT AT VANDY: "It was great hospitality, and they all made sure to let me and my family know that we were welcome anytime. Also, I enjoyed seeing how everyone interacts with each other and the team camaraderie."

- Morgan picked up an offer from Vanderbilt back in October and has asserted himself as one of the top prospects in the country, setting firmly in the Rivals250 rankings at No. 112. Southern Cal, Stanford, and Wisconsin are some of the latest offers on his growing resume, but Vanderbilt continues to make a strong impression on the four-star talent. ON WHAT STOOD OUT AT VANDY: "I would say their drive for construction and improvement. They are trying to build something out of nothing basically whether it be the buildings or the team as a whole."

- Norman picked up an offer from Vanderbilt after camping in June and has returned to West End two more times since. Once in July and again this past weekend. The Commodores like his playmaking abilities at wide receiver. ON WHAT STOOD OUT AT VANDY: "The recent visit was very exciting. I got to be around the staff and meet Coach (Clark) Lea. What stood out the most would have to be the environment. West End shows a lot of love to their players and I would love to picture myself being there one day." CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECAP INTERVIEW WITH NORMAN

- May was another big-time, underclassmen target on West End over the weekend. The three-star currently holds notable offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, and plenty of others. Getting the 6-foot-4, 225-pound talent in for a visit was huge for the Commodores, who left a strong impression on the rising junior. ON WHAT STOOD OUT AT VANDY: "I've been to pretty much every SEC school on a gameday and Vanderbilt did not disappoint despite the weather. A lot of fans stuck around and supported in the rain." CLICK HERE FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH MAY

- Adair is a Vanderbilt legacy. His father, Shayne, played offensive line at Vanderbilt in the 80's. The three-star prospect out of Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) picked up an offer from Vanderbilt after impressing at camp in June and it's safe to say they'll be a favorite moving forward in his recruitment. Virginia and Missouri are others heavily involved, but expect more power five programs to enter the frame. WHAT STOOD OUT AT VANDY: "It was great to get back on campus and really talk to the coaching staff. Talked with Coach (Clark) Lea and Coach (AJ) Blazek and we had a great talk about my former teammates that now play for Vandy and what they are building there." CLICK HERE FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH ADAIR

- After visiting Vanderbilt in June, Ghea made a return trip to Nashville to see the Commodores in-action for their season-opener. The four-star has over 35 offers on his resume from other notable programs that include Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and others. ON WHAT STOOD OUT AT VANDY: "Definitely seeing two great tight ends playing and seeing AJ Swann thrive. It's great knowing that they will have a great QB for years to come." CLICK HERE FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH GHEA

- Hill is quickly establishing himself as one of the more dynamic offensive playmakers in the state of Tennessee. So far, he's putting up big numbers at Brentwood Academy at running back and wide receiver alongside top quarterback prospect and fellow Vandy target George MacIntyre. The three-star prospect is loving Vanderbilt so far in his recruiting process. ON WHAT STOOD OUT AT VANDY: "I’d say I really felt wanted and it gave family vibes. When I met Coach (AJ) Blazek at school last year, I felt truly wanted from the jump. It seems to be like that with most of the coaches and people there. Me and the running back coach (Jayden) Everett had like a 20-minute conversation when the game was in a delay." CLICK HERE FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH HILL

