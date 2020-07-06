 Vanderbilt Football - Five true freshmen who could make an immediate impact
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 15:22:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Five true freshmen that could make an immediate impact

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

Every year, there is always a handful of true freshmen who assert themselves in their first year on campus whether it's on special teams, as a rotational player, or in rare instances, as a starter....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}