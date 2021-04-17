Vanderbilt landed another significant piece to their roster on Saturday as Dayton graduate transfer guard Rodney Chatman announced that he will finish his collegiate career with the Commodores, per his Instagram page.





Chatman started his college journey at Chattanooga, where he played two seasons for the Mocs and had a breakout sophomore campaign (2017-18) where he averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field.

After sitting out a year due to transfer rules, Chatman started in all 31 of Dayton's games during the 2019-20 season where he averaged 7.7 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

This past season for the Flyers, Chatman had an up-and-down year, playing five games before suffering a torn ligament in his right hand bracing himself on a fall against George Mason.

He missed the next 10 games for Dayton after surgery, then returned to Flyers and played in six games, but did not travel with the team to Memphis for the NIT Tournament in the final game of the season.

Chatman finished the season averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field.