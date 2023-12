Vanderbilt added their third wide receiver transfer on Saturday night in former Texas Tech product Loic Fouonji .

Fouonji spent four seasons with the Red Raiders, appearing in 45 games while hauling in 52 catches for 768 yards and seven scores.

This past season, Fouonji put up pedestrian numbers with just six catches for 85 yards and two scores in 13 games.

His best season was in 2022, where he tallied 34 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

Fouonji becomes the third wide receiver transfer addition for the Commodores this offseason, joining Kisean Johnson of Alabama State and Jeremiah Dillon of Ole Miss.

VANDERBILT TRANSFER TACKER