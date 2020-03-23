Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Offensive Line
We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time series, today turning our attention up front to the offensive line.
Contest details below...
Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.
Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.
WILL WOLFORD, 1982-85:
- Four-year starter
- First-Team, All-SEC in 1985
- First Vanderbilt offensive lineman to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft
- Three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL
WESLEY JOHNSON, 2010-13:
- First-Team All-SEC in 2013 by the coaches
- Second-Team All-SEC in 2013 by Associated Press, Athlon, and Phil Steele)
- 51 consecutive starts at Vanderbilt
- 5th round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers
CHRIS WILLIAMS, 2005-07:
- First-Team, All-SEC honors in 2007
- 33 consecutive starts
- Selected 14th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2008 NFL Draft
JUSTIN GEISINGER, 2001-04:
- Four-year starter at left tackle
- All-SEC in 2004
- Two-year captain
- 6th round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills
ROB MONACO, 1981-84:
- All-SEC Second Team in 1984
JUSTIN SKULE, 2015-18:
- Started 40 consecutive games for the Commodores
- Offense averaged 411.2 total yards per game as a senior
BOB ASHER, 1967-69:
- Named Second Team All-SEC as a junior
- All-American and All-SEC as a senior
- Second round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1970
GEORGE DEIDERICH, 1956-58:
- First-Team All American in 1958
- First-Team All SEC in 1957 and 58
BOB WERCKLE, 1948-51:
- Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC in 1951