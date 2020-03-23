News More News
Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Offensive Line

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time series, today turning our attention up front to the offensive line.

Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.

Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.

Is Wesley Johnson Vanderbilt's best OL of all-time?
WILL WOLFORD, 1982-85:

- Four-year starter

- First-Team, All-SEC in 1985

- First Vanderbilt offensive lineman to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft

- Three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL

WESLEY JOHNSON, 2010-13:

- First-Team All-SEC in 2013 by the coaches

- Second-Team All-SEC in 2013 by Associated Press, Athlon, and Phil Steele)

- 51 consecutive starts at Vanderbilt

- 5th round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers

CHRIS WILLIAMS, 2005-07:

- First-Team, All-SEC honors in 2007

- 33 consecutive starts

- Selected 14th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2008 NFL Draft

JUSTIN GEISINGER, 2001-04:

- Four-year starter at left tackle

- All-SEC in 2004

- Two-year captain

- 6th round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills

ROB MONACO, 1981-84:

- All-SEC Second Team in 1984

JUSTIN SKULE, 2015-18:

- Started 40 consecutive games for the Commodores

- Offense averaged 411.2 total yards per game as a senior

BOB ASHER, 1967-69:

- Named Second Team All-SEC as a junior

- All-American and All-SEC as a senior

- Second round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1970

GEORGE DEIDERICH, 1956-58:

- First-Team All American in 1958

- First-Team All SEC in 1957 and 58

BOB WERCKLE, 1948-51:

- Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC in 1951

