A day full of highlights for coach Tim Corbin's team included no better one than Holcomb's 466-foot second-inning blast over the scoreboard in left field. That ball left the yard with a 111 mile per hour exit velocity.

It was a day to remember for Vanderbilt freshman Braden Holcomb, who homered twice, went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs as the Commodores rolled to a 13-3 win in eight innings over LSU at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday.

Vanderbilt moved to 8-4 in league play and picked up its third SEC series win in four tries with its 13-run, 14-hit performance on Saturday.

Holcomb entered the day with a .095 average and just one home run but finished it hitting .192 with three home runs on the season.

Commodores' starter Carter Holton complemented Vanderbilt's offensive outburst with six innings of three-run, six hit ball as well as 10 strikeouts.

Holcomb's first home run gave Vanderbilt a 3-0 lead in the second inning and helped to run off LSU starter Javen Coleman after he recorded just six outs. LSU used six pitchers on the day, including former Vanderbilt swingman Christian Little.

Little lasted one and a third while surrendering two hits and a run.

Alan Espinal started off the afternoon with a double that scored Camden Kozeal, who also reached on a double in the first.

That would be the start of Vanderbilt's offensive array in which it scored in every inning on Saturday.

Davis Diaz and Calvin Hewett each picked up an RBI single in the fourth to give Vanderbilt a 5-0 lead before LSU got on the board with an unearned run in the bottom of the frame.

Vanderbilt added two more in the fifth as Matthew Polk singled to bring home a run and Kozeal scored on a wild pitch after being hit earlier in the inning.

Holcomb picked up another RBI in the sixth off of Little as he poked a ball through the right side of the infield to score Jayden Davis, who was the hero for Vanderbilt on Friday night.

Davis picked up an RBI of his own later in the inning as he flew out to right field to score Espinal. Kozeal extended Vanderbilt's scoring streak in the seventh with an RBI groundout to second.

Davis drove in another one in the top of the eighth as Miller Green sealed this one in the bottom half of the inning to allow Vanderbilt to win via run rule.