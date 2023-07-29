In March of 2018, Tasos Kamateros had a hard time envisioning this. This stage that he’ll play on in 2022-23, this college career he’s already had and the opportunities in front of him.

It’s hard to quantify how effective determination and belief are, but sometimes an example makes it easy to see. Vanderbilt forward Tasos Kamateros ’ journey from Greece, to Summit League walk-on, then to a double-digit scorer and now one of Vanderbilt’s rotation players feels like a good one to point to.

At that time, Vanderbilt’s newest transfer addition was stuck with no offers and plenty of doubt as he entered the final months of his senior year of high school.

“I was kinda thinking that maybe it’s not for me or it’s not meant to be,” said Kamateros.

At that point, he had plenty of reason to think that way.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect from the college basketball standpoint, the year I was about to be done with high school I didn’t have any offers, I was just going through the process. I think it was in March of 2018 that I made a couple unofficial visits here in the US but I didn’t have any offers in my hands.”

Kamateros’ high-school career isn’t one that had a fairy tale ending of a team taking a chance on him at the last minute, instead it ended with the Greek forward opting to take a gap year to chase his goal of playing college basketball one more time. It feels as if doing anything else would’ve been doing a disservice to Kamateros’ younger self, basketball meant too much to that kid.

“I started playing basketball when I was six years old, I played all kinds of sports when I was young, I played tennis, soccer, water polo, but basketball was the sport that I loved,” Kamateros said. “When I started growing up I started taking it more seriously when I saw that I had the height, I had some skills, I thought to myself that I would really love to do something special with it.”

So, he gave it one more chance.

Kamateros knew that chance could take him somewhere that he had in mind since his freshman year of high school. That feeling was amplified after a stint with Greece's national team.

“I would say as I first started playing it wasn’t in my head to come to the US, I didn’t really know about it much. My first year in high school as I made the transition (to a club called Proteas Voulas), my friend (former Washington State guard Pinelopi Pavlopoulou) introduced me to the US and the college culture. It started getting into my head that if I can do it and I get to a level that I can make that transition I would happily do it.”

Kamateros played that gap season in Greece’s second division and did enough to get an opportunity. That opportunity wouldn’t make things much easier, though. In fact, it made things more difficult in most aspects.

The 6-foot-8 forward’s entry to college basketball was about as far from glamorous as it can get. Kamateros’ best opportunity was one to be a walk-on at South Dakota, a term he says he wasn’t even familiar with at first.

“Going to South Dakota I was a walk-on and I wasn’t expecting a lot because I didn’t know how college basketball worked. I didn’t even know what the terminology ‘walk-on’ was, they had to explain to me that you have to pay your own way and you gotta work to get your scholarship and all that.”

The Greek forward didn’t bat an eye, though. This was his chance and he believed he could seize it.

“I took two bags and put all my clothes in there and just flew over from Greece to the US chasing my dream,” Kamateros said.

“It was definitely tough. First of all I didn’t know much about South Dakota and I didn’t know much about the US, either. So just putting myself in a situation like that was tough but I just believed in myself,” the now-Vanderbilt forward said.

That’s not to mention the language barrier, which Kamateros had to work through while also balancing being a Division I college basketball player and full-time student.

“Obviously this is not my first language, I speak Greek. I knew English but it’s different when you live everyday around people that speak English and you have to write, have to talk, have to know terminology and all that,” Kamateros said. “There was a good amount of time that I was very quiet and was just listening and trying to catch up on all the slang and the way of talking. It was tough on me, I’m not gonna lie.”

What helped Kamateros adjust to the language was his teammates, the new language is something the Greece native wants to continue to develop, as well.

“I don’t know exactly what the point was when I felt confident speaking and talking in English, I was very close with my teammates over at South Dakota so they were trying to push me to talk and even if I was making mistakes at the start they didn’t criticize or anything,” Kamateros said. “I just got more confident day by day and month by month. I just ended up learning and learning and I’m still learning.”

Adjusting to Divisions I basketball as a walk-on with players ahead of him that ended up having professional careers wasn’t conducive to early playing time, either. The then~freshman wanted to change that, though.

“It was a huge transition, I came in and I wasn’t at that level yet, so I had to prove myself and to prove to my coaches that I’m good enough to be able to play at that level. I just took it personal, I guess and I just said ‘I’m gonna work hard and be in the gym day and night, do all the extra stuff and get to the level I see myself getting to.’”

Things didn’t get easier at the start of the regular season, but Kamateros didn’t lose belief.

“It was tough because I wasn’t really getting minutes at the start of the year and obviously as a freshman it’s tougher because I had my teammates in front of me that were better and they were older too,” said the 6-foot-8 forward. “I was working all that stuff together but I always believed in myself and I proved to the coaches that I can really do something out there.”

An opportunity in early February and a few timely stops by Kamateros changed everything for the Greece native.

The 6-foot-8 forward played just eight minutes in that game, but found something that day. From there Kamateros played meaningful minutes in just about every game for the rest of the Coyotes’ season.

That made the then walk-on’s exit meeting with his head coach Todd Lee that much more interesting, but Kamateros still didn’t expect anything out of it.

“I kinda started figuring out that if I do the things that my coach wants me to do then I’ll get a scholarship but I had no sign, no nothing from my coach up until covid hit, it was the year Covid hit in March,” Kamateros said. “I had to go back to Greece as soon as possible because everything was getting shut down and I would have been stuck here in the US by myself so I go to his office and I just thought he was just gonna say ‘go back and we’ll talk about it when you come back’ I didn’t expect the scholarship part.”

What happened in that meeting took Kamateros by surprise and made the sacrifices he made worth it.

“He (Lee) was just like ‘look Tasos, I was really surprised by the things you can do and you helped the team and all that and I’m gonna give you a scholarship.’”

That proclamation meant the world to the then South Dakota forward.

“I remember in my head I forgot my English, for a moment I was like ‘man, what is going on… all the work I did all those 4-or-5 months or whatever it was, like six months, I just forgot it in a moment,” Kamateros said. “It was a big thing for me and my family because my family sacrificed, as well, paying for school and all of that and helping me through that process.”

“It was just a big thing for me, as well. Just showing that people understand my work and my improvement,” Kamateros added.