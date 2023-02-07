Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence has undoubtedly been Vanderbilt’s most improved player and one of its best overall players, but Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse doesn’t view him only that way.

It’s been that way since before the junior guard even arrived at Vanderbilt.

“Tyrin lost his dad," Stackhouse said. "A lot of the reason that he came to Vanderbilt was because I promised him that I would be a father figure."

That entails a lot more than teaching Lawrence to reach his full potential as a basketball player, in Stackhouse's mind.

"If it came down to it and I had to go do something to protect Tyrin Lawrence and his family, that's what I would do," the former NBA veteran said.

"When he had his first child, we were the ones that were encouraging him and letting him know that we still had his back, letting him know that Adell [Harris] would change some diapers for him if she needed to," the fourth-year coach added.

That relationship won’t stop after the ball stops bouncing for Lawrence, either, if Stackhouse has it his way.

“I’m going to be at Tyrin Lawrence’s wedding one day,” the 48-year old coach said.

The pair's relationship hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows, though. It certainly wasn't in the midst of Vanderbilt's three-game losing streak last week. Ultimately, that may be a testament to how much trust there is between the pair.

“We had a conversation, and it was just about 'I demand more from you,"' Stackhouse said when referring to Lawrence after Vanderbilt's bounce-back win over Ole Miss.

That tough love comes because of the expectations Stackhouse has for his veteran guard.

"'Your talent and your ability, not to take anything away from the guys on our roster, is different'," Stackhouse said he told Lawrence. "I think he has the potential to play at the next level."

The 6-foot-4 guard seemingly responded well to Stackhouse pushing him as he followed up his benching by "coach's decision" on Tuesday with an 18-point performance in Saturday's win.

Stackhouse certainly likes the way Lawrence responded to his tough love and hopes to have the same effect on the rest of his roster.

"Even though I critique them and I coach them hard, at the same time I tell them I love them," Stackhouse said. “We’re in the business of effecting these guys’ lives."

Vanderbilt enters what Stackhouse refers to as a game that “would probably be our biggest win since I got here," but Stackhouse says he reminds himself that his impact isn't limited to his game planning and in-game coaching.

"It's a lot more than just a damn game," Stackhouse emphasized.



