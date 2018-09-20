Vanderbilt picked up their 16th commitment on Thursday when Bentonville-West (Ark.) outside linebacker Kendall Young announced his decision on Twitter.

The lengthy 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect recently described what set the Commodores apart from the other schools.

"I'm getting the best of both worlds. Academics-wise and the chance to play in the SEC. I also like the city of Nashville. Seems like a lot of fun. They offered me at their Star position, which means I'll be a 3-4 outside linebacker like I am now, doing a little bit of everything."

The three-star prospect earned an offer from the Commodores after a strong camp performance at their June 21st Elite Camp, where he started to build an even bigger bond with the coaching staff.

"The camp went really well," he noted. "I liked the coaches and I really created a bond with them. Even talked a little with Charles Wright. So you know I like the atmosphere there and I feel like the outside linebackers coach (Jason Tarver) there really could get me better."

"Another big factor was Coach (Derek) Mason talking to my parents and I. I can tell he’s a genuine guy that really cares for the players."

Young becomes the first linebacker commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2019 class. Other top linebacker targets for the Commodores include Jamie Pettway, Ralen Goforth, Ole Miss commit Ashanti Cistrunk, Nick Jackson, and Ethan Zemla.