Mark Byington setting tone by labeling every Vanderbilt player point guard

in other news
Vanderbilt offense winning in margins
Nashville, TENN--Clark Lea and Tim Beck knew it had to be perfect to close.
Vanderbilt keeping open mind in regards to Texas quarterback situation
Nashville, TENN--
Clark Lea, Vanderbilt defense preparing for speed of Texas offense
Nashville, TENN--If Clark Lea's defense makes one small mistake it could result in six.Vanderbilt will have to prepare
in other news
Vanderbilt offense winning in margins
Nashville, TENN--Clark Lea and Tim Beck knew it had to be perfect to close.
Vanderbilt keeping open mind in regards to Texas quarterback situation
Nashville, TENN--
Nashville, TENN--Mark Byington wasn't kidding when he said he wants multiple guys to act and play like point guards.
Vanderbilt's head coach took it a step further as his approach led to Vanderbilt's roster listing all 18 of its players as point guards, including 6-foot-8 big man Jaylen Carey and 6-foot-9 big man Kijani Wright.
Each player's designation was intentional by Byington, who has avoided putting players in a box.
"To me there's only two positions; you're either a player or you're not a player," Byington said. "If you ask somebody 'what is a point guard?' they'll say 'it's a playmaker, it's a decision maker, it's somebody that brings the ball down the court.' Well, we have a lot of guys that do that."
Byington has emphasized position-less basketball since before his first day on Vanderbilt's campus and has stuck to it.
That's resulted in him taking the initiative to stick up for it and for labeling all of his players point guards.
"It's the style we play," Byington said. "For us point guard skills, point guard abilities fit us and fit our style."
Vanderbilt's style aims to be up-tempo and modern. It also may be different than Byington's style at James Madison, he indicated on Thursday.
Different or not, Byington wants it to appeal to his current demographic.
"It is also a generational thing right now, nobody wants to be a center."
- S
- CB
- ILB
- WR
- DUAL
- S
- RB
- SDE