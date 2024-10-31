Mark Byington setting tone by labeling every Vanderbilt player point guard

Nashville, TENN--Mark Byington wasn't kidding when he said he wants multiple guys to act and play like point guards. Vanderbilt's head coach took it a step further as his approach led to Vanderbilt's roster listing all 18 of its players as point guards, including 6-foot-8 big man Jaylen Carey and 6-foot-9 big man Kijani Wright. Each player's designation was intentional by Byington, who has avoided putting players in a box.

Mark Byington is changing roster designations to fit his style. (Photo by Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"To me there's only two positions; you're either a player or you're not a player," Byington said. "If you ask somebody 'what is a point guard?' they'll say 'it's a playmaker, it's a decision maker, it's somebody that brings the ball down the court.' Well, we have a lot of guys that do that." Byington has emphasized position-less basketball since before his first day on Vanderbilt's campus and has stuck to it. That's resulted in him taking the initiative to stick up for it and for labeling all of his players point guards. "It's the style we play," Byington said. "For us point guard skills, point guard abilities fit us and fit our style."

Byington's scheme will be different than most SEC schemes. (Photo by Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images)