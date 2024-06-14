It's positionless, it's interchangeable, it's multiple, it's modern. It's something that may take some getting used to for a traditional, old-school basketball mind.

It's different to most, but for Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington it's normal.

That's just a backcourt for Byington, though.

"My best teams have always had two point guards on the floor where they can interchange with each other, they can also share responsibilities," Byington said in an exclusive interview with Vandysports.com. "The way our style fits there’s not gonna be one predominant ballhandler and everyone else runs away."

Byington has built his roster that way and will embrace that interchangeability, even with players that may have to adapt to that line of thinking.

Michigan State transfer A.J. Hoggard's 5.2 assists per game will be valued, but in a different way than they've been before, so will Davidson transfer Grant Huffman's 5.3 and North Texas transfer Jason Edwards' 1.4 as well as whatever Nashville product Tyler Tanner can contribute.

"That was just one thing, why [Byington] said he was interested in me is just so that I can make decisions, make the right play, get others involved and just make the right pass to everyone and make the right play," Huffman said.

Hoggard has long been Michigan State's primary ballhandler while Huffman has largely assumed the same role at his former school.

The guards will have to co-exist, but won't necessarily have to step back or change their mentality in Byington's eyes.

"It’s gonna be multiple guys on the court that are gonna act like point guards and play like point guards," the first-year coach said. "I even got a vision of my lineup, sometimes you might see three point guards on the court at the same time."

Byington seems to feel as if he's got enough guys to comfortably throw those lineups out there as he enters year one.

"I know [passing] is something AJ [Hoggard] does well, I know it’s something that Grant [Huffman] does really well. Jason Edwards has kinda shown that he can really score and he can use ballscreens to score, but his read and react is something we’re gonna build on," Byington said.

It wasn't just veterans that Byington brought up.

The sentence didn't end until a freshman got his flowers, one that Byington made a priority in the opening days of his tenure and seems to be optimistic about having a role.

"Tyler Tanner being a freshman, I think he’s not gonna be your typical freshman," Byington said. "I think he’s gonna be well beyond his years because of his quickness and burst but also his IQ."

In some offenses, it may be difficult for Tanner to see the floor early and while he'll have to carve out a role in a room full of veterans it feels as if there's a path to playing time for him as a result of the backcourt dynamic.

With the depth that Vanderbilt has on the wing it will have to be a balance in terms of how it approaches playing time in the backcourt. Even with the multiplicity, not everyone can play minutes like Hoggard and Edwards will.

Inside the confines of that backcourt it will look different, though.

Perhaps point guard looks more like a mindset and set of actions rather than a position.

Vanderbilt will have to be cognizant of not putting square pegs into round holes like it felt like its previous staff did moving Paul Lewis, who transferred to UTSA, off the ball at times.

That mindset has worked before, though. It worked for Mike Brey in his hayday at Notre Dame, it worked for Bill Self with Frank Mason and Devonte Graham.

It also feels as if Vanderbilt has the personnel to potentially play guys as combo guards and to fit with what it wants to do. It will have to be selective about who slides to the two out of its group that is largely constructed of point guards by trade.

It's system is unique, but it's how Byington wants to operate. The first-year Vanderbilt head coach said 'positionless' at his introductory press conference and meant it.

That's clear by its backcourt dynamic.